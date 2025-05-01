 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250501v2.jpg
Sanders ‘trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl’
nbc_pft_browns_250501v2.jpg
How will Browns manage crowded QB room?
nbc_pft_travis_250501.jpg
Jets QB Travis retires due to leg injury

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250501v2.jpg
Sanders ‘trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl’
nbc_pft_browns_250501v2.jpg
How will Browns manage crowded QB room?
nbc_pft_travis_250501.jpg
Jets QB Travis retires due to leg injury

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans waive DT Jayden Peevy

  
Published May 1, 2025 03:33 PM

The Texans opened up a spot on their 90-man roster Thursday.

The team announced that they have waived defensive tackle Jayden Peevy. Peevy signed to the team’s practice squad last November and signed a future contract with the team in January.

Peevy did not appear in any games for the Texans, but he did make four appearances for the Panthers. He had six tackles, a tackle for loss, three quarterback hits, a pass defensed, and a forced fumble.

Peevy also played in a pair of games for the Titans in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Tim Settle, Denico Autry, Mario Edwards, Sheldon Rankins, Tommy Togiai, Kurt Hinish, and seventh-round pick Kyonte Hamilton are the remaining defensive tackles in Houston.