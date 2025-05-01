Texans waive DT Jayden Peevy

The Texans opened up a spot on their 90-man roster Thursday.

The team announced that they have waived defensive tackle Jayden Peevy. Peevy signed to the team’s practice squad last November and signed a future contract with the team in January.

Peevy did not appear in any games for the Texans, but he did make four appearances for the Panthers. He had six tackles, a tackle for loss, three quarterback hits, a pass defensed, and a forced fumble.

Peevy also played in a pair of games for the Titans in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Tim Settle, Denico Autry, Mario Edwards, Sheldon Rankins, Tommy Togiai, Kurt Hinish, and seventh-round pick Kyonte Hamilton are the remaining defensive tackles in Houston.