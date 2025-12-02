Texans waive Laken Tomlinson

Laken Tomlinson opened the season as the starting left guard for the Texans, but he lost that job and he’s now lost his spot on the roster.

The Texans announced that they have waived Tomlinson on Tuesday. They did not make a corresponding addition to their 53-man roster.

Tomlinson signed a one-year deal with the Texans as a free agent this offseason. He started seven of the first eight games of the season, but was replaced by Jarrett Patterson in Week 10 and he has been inactive for the team’s last two games.

Juice Scruggs and Jarrett Kingston remain on the depth chart as reserves on the interior of the line.