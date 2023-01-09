 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Texans want to interview Ben Johnson, DeMeco Ryans, Jonathan Gannon, Ejiro Evero

  
Published January 9, 2023 11:06 AM
January 9, 2023 09:17 AM
The Texans wasted no time firing Lovie Smith after his first season in charge, and Mike Florio and Myles Simmons have no idea what the plan is in Houston.

The Texans fired Lovie Smith on Sunday night and they’ve put together an early list of candidates for his successor.

According to multiple reports, the team has requested interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Johnson was promoted to the Lions offensive coordinator role this year and oversaw one of the most prolific units in the league. The Lions finished fifth in points scored and fourth in offensive yards while winning eight of their final 10 games of the season.

Ryans played for the Texans and called the shots for the league’s top defense. He interviewed for the Vikings last year.

Gannon was a candidate in Houston last season before returning to the NFC champs for a second season. Evero is also expected to interview for the Broncos opening this week.