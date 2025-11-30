Texans win their fourth in a row, beat Colts 20-16

The Texans won their fourth game in a row and fifth in six games, pulling closer in the AFC South standings.

Houston beat Indianapolis 20-16 on Sunday, improving the Texans’ record to 7-5, while the Colts fell to 8-4. The Jaguars will move to 8-4 after they finish off the Titans.

The Colts reached the Houston 32 with 2:36 to play. Jonathan Taylor ran for 1 yard on first down, but officials missed a facemask penalty on safety Calen Bullock. Daniel Jones then threw three consecutive incompletions, giving Houston the ball back with 1:45 left.

The Colts never saw it again. Texans running back Woody Marks had runs of 1 and 9 yards, picking up a first down and burning two of the Colts’ timeouts. Houston then was able to run out the clock.

Officials had a questionable day with several big missed calls, including a pass interference penalty on each team that shouldn’t have been. Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn appeared to miss an extra point wide left, too, but it was called good.

Ultimately, it was Michael Badgley’s missed PAT that bounced off the left upright that left the Colts in a position where they couldn’t kick a field goal to tie it late.

The Texans outgained the Colts 364 to 281 and outplayed them, but they went 0-for-2 on fourth down and 2-for-5 in the red zone to keep it competitive.

C.J. Stroud returned after missing three games with a concussion and completed 22 of 35 passes for 276 yards and an interception. Marks ran for 64 yards on 19 carries, and Nico Collins caught five passes for 98 yards.

It was the first time this season that an opponent has held the Colts to fewer than 20 points.

Daniel Jones, who is playing with a fractured fibula, went 14-of-27 for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Jonathan Taylor had 21 carries for 85 yards and was held scoreless. Alec Pierce caught four passes for 78 yards and a touchdown, and Josh Downs added two catches for 44 yards.