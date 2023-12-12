Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper declares for the NFL draft

Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper announced Tuesday that he is entering the 2024 NFL draft. He will not play in the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State.

“Like many in my position, my goal has always been to achieve the professional level of football,” Cooper wote on social media. “I’ve spent much of my college career perfecting my craft and bettering myself in every way possible to be prepared for the opportunity to perform in the NFL. While I always have room to grow, I feel prepared to enter this next season of life.”

The All-American ranks at the top of the off-ball linebacker prospects and could hear his name late in the first round.

He totaled 17 tackles for loss and eight sacks this season.

Receiver Ainias Smith, defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson and offensive lineman Layden Robinson are other Aggies who have announced their intentions to enter the NFL draft.