Texas DL Byron Murphy II declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Defensive lineman Byron Murphy II is heading for the NFL.

Murphy was part of the Texas team that lost to Washington in the Sugar Bowl on Monday night and he told Pete Thamel of ESPN.com that he will be entering the 2024 draft. Murphy spent the last three seasons with the Longhorns and was the Big 12 defensive lineman of the year in 2023.

Murphy had 70 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks in 34 games at Texas. He also caught a one-yard touchdown against Wyoming this season and ran for a one-yard score in this week’s loss to Washington.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy has also declared for the draft since the Longhorns were knocked out of the college football playoffs and other Texas players are expected to join their teammates in making the move to the professional ranks.