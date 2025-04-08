 Skip navigation
Texas WR Isaiah Bond has a busy schedule of visits

  
Published April 8, 2025 06:22 PM

University of Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond has top-30 visits with the Browns, Packers, Chiefs, Bills and Titans, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports. He also will attend the Falcons’ local prospect day.

The Bills worked out Bond privately on Friday, per Wilson, after having dinner with him the night before. His visit to Buffalo will happen April 15.

Bond was hoping to break the fastest 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine but came up short with a 4.39. He ran times of 4.34 and 4.35 at Texas’ Pro Day.

Bond caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Longhorns. In 41 career college games at Alabama and Texas, Bond had 99 receptions for 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns.