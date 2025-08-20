 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense
winston.jpg
Could Giants trade Winston or Wilson?

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense
winston.jpg
Could Giants trade Winston or Wilson?

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Thank you for helping get Big Shield off to a big start

  
Published August 20, 2025 09:27 AM

For as much as I enjoy the process of writing a novel, the process of selling a novel is terrifying.

With Big Shield, it’s been a little less terrifying than usual. So far, it’s selling. It’s selling well. It’s selling well enough that it’s Amazon’s No. 1 new release in the football category. It’s selling well enough that, sooner than later, the publishers who said, “We love it but sports novels don’t sell” may need to revisit their business models. (I’ve got another football story in the hopper.)

Of course, now the terror comes from the question of whether people will like it. While it’s impossible to please everyone, the book is objectively entertaining and enlightening and enjoyable. If you agree, or disagree, let me know; I read every email, so feel free to share your feedback with me directly. Good, bad, whatever. I want to know what you think.

Also terrifying is the question of whether it will hold its initial momentum. If you read it and if you like it, spread the word. Tell your friends and family that they can get it for only 99 cents in ebook form.

Either way, thank for your buying it, if you already have. If you haven’t, what are we waiting for? Click here and get it for less than pretty much anything else you can purchase.