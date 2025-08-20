Thank you for helping get Big Shield off to a big start

For as much as I enjoy the process of writing a novel, the process of selling a novel is terrifying.

With Big Shield, it’s been a little less terrifying than usual. So far, it’s selling. It’s selling well. It’s selling well enough that it’s Amazon’s No. 1 new release in the football category. It’s selling well enough that, sooner than later, the publishers who said, “We love it but sports novels don’t sell” may need to revisit their business models. (I’ve got another football story in the hopper.)

Of course, now the terror comes from the question of whether people will like it. While it’s impossible to please everyone, the book is objectively entertaining and enlightening and enjoyable. If you agree, or disagree, let me know; I read every email, so feel free to share your feedback with me directly. Good, bad, whatever. I want to know what you think.

Also terrifying is the question of whether it will hold its initial momentum. If you read it and if you like it, spread the word. Tell your friends and family that they can get it for only 99 cents in ebook form.

Either way, thank for your buying it, if you already have. If you haven’t, what are we waiting for? Click here and get it for less than pretty much anything else you can purchase.