The 2024 Saints are performing, so far, like the 2009 Saints

Hanging 47 points on the Panthers in the Superdome wasn’t impressive. Dropping 44 on the Cowboys in their own building was.

This also is: The 2024 Saints have scored 91 points in their first two games. That’s the most points any team has scored in the first two games of a season since the 2009 Saints, who scored 93.

The 91 points scored by the ’24 Saints matches the 1971 Cowboys for fourth on the all-time points-scored-in-the-first-two-games list. Only the 1968 Raiders (with 95), the 2009 Saints (again, with 93), and the 1920 Rock Island Independents (with 93) had more.

The Saints also are the third team since 1970 to score 44 or more points in three straight regular-season games; they finished the 2023 season by scoring 48. The 2018 Saints did it, as did the 2007 Patriots.

It’s great news for a team that has been mired in a funk since the departure of Sean Payton. New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has given the offense a kick in the ass, and quarterback Derek Carr is playing as well as he ever has.

While there’s a long way to go, the Saints have the early gleam of a Super Bowl team. And, this year, the Super Bowl will be played in New Orleans.