The Aaron Rodgers wait continues to continue

The options have narrowed. The wait continues.

Six days after Aaron Rodgers spent six hours in Pittsburgh, he still hasn’t signed with any team. And he has said nothing about why he’s waiting.

There aren’t many options at this point. Sign with the Steelers. Wait for the Vikings, who haven’t slammed the door on the possibility of circling back to Rodgers later in the offseason. Retire. Or wait for a starter on another team to suffer a season-ending injury.

Plenty of Steelers fans still bristle at the notion of Rodgers becoming the team’s new quarterback. Some think he has lost his ability to play at a high level. (He hasn’t.) Others resent the idea that he hasn’t jumped at the chance to don black and yellow.

No, there’s no deadline looming. That doesn’t make people crave an answer. Something. Anything. Even if it’s Rodgers saying he won’t be making a decision soon. At least folks would know what’s happening.

Rodgers once seemed overly obsessed with how he was viewed by others. Starting four years ago, he seemed to stop caring. That’s his prerogative. But the silence isn’t helping him in this specific case.

Given that he takes a considerable chunk of time every Tuesday during the season to talk about whatever he wants to talk about on ESPN, saying nothing at this point seems odd. Either he’s oblivious to the fact that people would like to have some indication as to when we might know something, or he just likes being talked about. But he also wants to reserve the right to be annoyed that people are talking about him.

They’ll keep talking about him until he makes a decision. Or at least until he lets us know why he hasn’t made a decision, and when he might be making one.

Yes, it’s his right to take his time. It’s his right to say nothing about why he’s taking his time. But the reality is that people who are waiting for any indication as to what he’ll be doing are getting irritated by the absence of any statement, comment, or hint as to why he hasn’t made a decision.