The Eagles and Chiefs have arrived in New Orleans

It’s officially Super Bowl week.

The Eagles and Chiefs have both arrived in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon to kick off the run-up to Super Bowl LIX on February 9. The Eagles landed shortly before the back-to-back Super Bowl champs and both teams will now start settling into the hotels they’ll be calling home for the next week.

Monday night will be the next time that we hear from the two teams as they take part in Opening Night at the Superdome. The Eagles will be the first team to meet the media at 8 p.m. ET and the Chiefs will follow them to the podiums.

Practices for both teams will start on Wednesday. The Eagles will be using the Saints’ facilities while the Chiefs will hold their workouts at Tulane University. They’ll practice on Thursday and Friday as well and then both teams will lock things down until they hit the field on Super Bowl Sunday.