 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The Eagles and Chiefs have arrived in New Orleans

  
Published February 2, 2025 05:33 PM

It’s officially Super Bowl week.

The Eagles and Chiefs have both arrived in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon to kick off the run-up to Super Bowl LIX on February 9. The Eagles landed shortly before the back-to-back Super Bowl champs and both teams will now start settling into the hotels they’ll be calling home for the next week.

Monday night will be the next time that we hear from the two teams as they take part in Opening Night at the Superdome. The Eagles will be the first team to meet the media at 8 p.m. ET and the Chiefs will follow them to the podiums.

Practices for both teams will start on Wednesday. The Eagles will be using the Saints’ facilities while the Chiefs will hold their workouts at Tulane University. They’ll practice on Thursday and Friday as well and then both teams will lock things down until they hit the field on Super Bowl Sunday.