MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_cycling_tdfsandboxprvw_230630.jpg
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
The first post-darkness retreat interview from Aaron Rodgers lands on Wednesday

  
Published February 28, 2023 06:22 PM
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers takes the field for player introductions prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Lions defeated the Packers 20-16. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers engaged in a darkness retreat last week, in an effort to figure out his football future, among other things.

His first interview regarding his experience in a locked closet (basically) lands on Wednesday, on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast.

“There’s two choices a person has,” Marcus says in the trailer for the episode, “wait for the world to bring the darkness upon them, or they can go out and find the darkness and prepare for the inevitable challenges that the world brings.”

Said Rodgers: “I spent parts of a couple of the days imagining what it would be like to retire, and then imagining what it would be like continuing to play.”

I’ve spent some time imagining that we’ll have an answer to the annual Aaron Rodgers “will or or won’t he?” conundrum sooner than later. If we don’t, I may enter a dark closet of my own. And throw away the key.