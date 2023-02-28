The first post-darkness retreat interview from Aaron Rodgers lands on Wednesday

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers engaged in a darkness retreat last week, in an effort to figure out his football future, among other things.

His first interview regarding his experience in a locked closet (basically) lands on Wednesday, on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast.

“There’s two choices a person has,” Marcus says in the trailer for the episode, “wait for the world to bring the darkness upon them, or they can go out and find the darkness and prepare for the inevitable challenges that the world brings.”

Said Rodgers: “I spent parts of a couple of the days imagining what it would be like to retire, and then imagining what it would be like continuing to play.”

I’ve spent some time imagining that we’ll have an answer to the annual Aaron Rodgers “will or or won’t he?” conundrum sooner than later. If we don’t, I may enter a dark closet of my own. And throw away the key.