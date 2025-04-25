The Giants’ QB depth chart is crowded; who will be the odd man out?

Not long ago, the Giants had one quarterback on the depth chart. They have since quadrupled that number.

Before the season starts, something will have to give.

Someone will be gone.

It won’t be rookie first-rounder Jaxson Dart, obviously. The most obvious to go will be Tommy DeVito. But if/when DeVito is released (and then perhaps added to the practice squad), that will leave three. Will the Giants carry three quarterbacks on the active roster?

They could trade Jameis Winston or Russell Wilson. Jameis has $5.25 million in guarantees; Wilson has $10.5 million in fully-guaranteed pay.

What’s that, you say? Daboll has installed Wilson as the starter? Here are Daboll’s exact words from Thursday night: “Russ will be our starter, and that’s how it’ll be once we get started here in the spring.”

That’s no different than Steelers coach Mike Tomlin saying last year that Wilson had the “pole position” in Pittsburgh. It’s subject to change.

And Wilson knows it well. When he was a rookie in 2012, the Seahawks had given $10 million in guarantees to Matt Flynn several weeks earlier. And it didn’t matter when it was time to pick the QB1 for Week 1.

We’ll see how it plays out. The Giants could end up using a roster spot on a third quarterback. Or, if there’s no trade to be had, they may have to eat some guaranteed money.

Still, having too many quarterbacks is much better than having none. They’ve got their quarterback of the future. For the present, it could get a little messy.