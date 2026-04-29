The Mark Sanchez criminal trial has been delayed again

Former NFL quarterback and Fox analyst Mark Sanchez faces criminal charges in Indianapolis arising from a fight with a 69-year-old truck driver.

The trial against Sanchez has been delayed, again.

Via WRTV, the date for the trial has been moved from May 28 to July 13. A pre-trial conference is set for July 8.

It’s the fourth time the trial date has been moved.

Sanchez faces a charge of felony battery and multiple misdemeanors. Under the felony battery charge, Sanchez faces up to six years in prison.

The truck driver, Perry Tole, has sued Sanchez and others.

During the fight, Tole stabbed Sanchez multiple times. Tole was not charged; the authorities concluded he was acting in self-defense.