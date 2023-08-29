The non-binding Jonathan Taylor trade deadline arrives today

Today’s the day. Unless it isn’t the day.

The Colts have set a soft Tuesday deadline for a Jonathan Taylor trade. So what happens if a deal isn’t done by 4:00 p.m. ET?

The Colts would have to decide whether Taylor should be added to the active roster or left on the Physically Unable to Perform list. The shift from active/PUP to reserve/PUP would put him on the shelf for four weeks — for any team.

The recent deal for Raiders running back Josh Jacobs continues to be a new data point for the Taylor analysis. It potentially complicates the negotiations, both as to his contractual value and as to his trade value.

Regardless, two important planes have to land for a trade to be done. The Colts need an offer they’ll accept, and Taylor needs a financial package he’ll embrace. We’ll find out whether that happens at some point today.

And then, if it doesn’t happen today, we’ll find out whether it still happens later. Remember, owner Jim Irsay declared last month that the Colts won’t be trading Taylor at all. So the Tuesday deadline potentially will mean exactly as much as what he previously said.

