Three-day draft average audience drops from 7.7 million to 6.6 million

First-round viewership for the 2026 NFL draft dropped from 13.6 million to 13.2 million. To no surprise, the average viewership dropped for the full three-day event, too.

Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal reports that the average viewership fell from 7.7 million in 2025 to 6.6 million in 2026. That’s a 14.2-percent drop.

The good news is that it was the third-highest three-day average since the current format was adopted in 2010. Still, a 14.2-percent drop is a 14.2-percent drop.

On Friday, 6.316 million tuned in. On Saturday, the number was 3.677 million.

Frankly, we expected a larger decline. With no Shedeur Sanders free fall that lasted into round five, the 2026 draft had far less lasting intrigue than the 2025 draft.

Generally speaking, the third day of the draft quickly becomes a talk show that is periodically interrupted by someone taking way too long at the podium to announce a pick. It’s amazing that so many people watch the third day.

Each year, I make it through less and less of it. Especially with the various online outlets (ours included) constantly updating the picks in real time.