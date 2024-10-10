 Skip navigation
Thursday Night Football: 49ers CB Charvarius Ward is inactive; Seahawks S Julian Love will play

  
Published October 10, 2024 07:02 PM

The 49ers had two players listed as questionable for Thursday Night Football. One will play and one won’t.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (knee) is among the team’s inactives, while wide receiver Chris Conley (oblique) is dressed for tonight’s game against the Seahawks.

The 49ers’ other inactives are quarterback Joshua Dobbs, offensive lineman Ben Bartch, linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf), tight end Brayden Willis, defensive lineman Jordan Elliott (knee) and kicker Jake Moody (right ankle).

The Seahawks’ inactives are cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle), linebacker Trevis Gipson, center Olu Oluwatimi, offensive guard Sataoa Laumea, wide receiver Dareke Young, defensive tackle Byron Murphy II and defensive end Myles Adams.

All three players the Seahawks listed as questionable are dressed. Free safety Julian Love (hamstring), linebacker Boye Mafe (knee) and linebacker Derick Hall (foot) are active.