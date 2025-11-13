Thursday Night Football: Adonai Mitchell will make his Jets debut

The Jets will have edge rusher Will McDonald IV and defensive lineman Harrison Phillips for Thursday Night Football.

McDonald (quad) and Phillips (foot) had questionable designations.

Wide receiver AD Mitchell will make his Jets debut after the trade from Indianapolis, where he made nine catches for 152 yards.

The Jets’ inactives are cornerback Azareye’h Thomas (concussion), running back Khalil Herbert (groin), linebacker Ja’Markis Weston, edge rusher Braiden McGregor (shoulder) and tight end Jelani Woods.

The Patriots’ inactives are quarterback Tommy DeVito, running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe), wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), tight end Austin Hooper (concussion), linebacker Christian Elliss (hip), defensive tackle Joshua Farmer and offensive lineman Caedan Wallace.