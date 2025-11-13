 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_balcle_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_balcle_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Thursday Night Football: Adonai Mitchell will make his Jets debut

  
Published November 13, 2025 06:55 PM

The Jets will have edge rusher Will McDonald IV and defensive lineman Harrison Phillips for Thursday Night Football.

McDonald (quad) and Phillips (foot) had questionable designations.

Wide receiver AD Mitchell will make his Jets debut after the trade from Indianapolis, where he made nine catches for 152 yards.

The Jets’ inactives are cornerback Azareye’h Thomas (concussion), running back Khalil Herbert (groin), linebacker Ja’Markis Weston, edge rusher Braiden McGregor (shoulder) and tight end Jelani Woods.

The Patriots’ inactives are quarterback Tommy DeVito, running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe), wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), tight end Austin Hooper (concussion), linebacker Christian Elliss (hip), defensive tackle Joshua Farmer and offensive lineman Caedan Wallace.