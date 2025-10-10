Thursday Night Football: Giants thrash Eagles 34-17

The Giants aren’t the same ol’ Giants anymore, and the Eagles aren’t the Eagles right now.

The Giants took it to the Eagles on Thursday Night Football, blowing them out 34-17. New York improved to 2-4, while Philadelphia fell to 4-2 in losing two in a row for the first time since 2023.

The Eagles also were 4-2 last season, and Thursday’s loss was their worst since a 33-16 setback against the Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2024 season.

The Giants were the better team from start to finish on Thursday.

Cam Skattebo ran for three touchdowns. He scored the last three touchdowns of the game on runs of 4, 1 and 1 yards as the Giants pulled away after leading 20-17 at halftime.

Skattebo finished with 98 yards on 19 carries and caught two passes for 12 yards.

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, now 2-1 in three starts, completed 17 of 25 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 58 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. He left for two plays in the third quarter for a concussion test, with Russell Wilson replacing him before the independent neurologist cleared Dart to return.

Wan’Dale Robinson caught six passes for 84 yards and a touchdown, while Lil’Jordan Humphrey had four receptions for 55 yards.

The Giants outgained the Eagles 366 to 339.

Two fourth-quarter turnovers failed the Eagles’ comeback try.

Giants cornerback Cor’Dale Flott stepped in front of Jahan Dotson at the Giants 9-yard line and picked Jalen Hurts. He ran 68 yards with the interception until Saquon Barkley pushed him out of bounds at the Philadelphia 23. On the Eagles’ next drive, A.J. Dillon lost a fumble, which was forced by Dane Belton and recovered by Dru Phillips.

Jalen Hurts was 24-of-33 for 283 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for a touchdown. A.J. Brown caught six passes for 80 yards and Dallas Goedert nine for 110 and a touchdown. Barkley ran for 58 yards on 12 carries.