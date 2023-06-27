Tickets for Dolphins-Chiefs game in Frankfurt, Germany, sell out in 15 minutes

Tickets for the November 5 Dolphins-Chiefs game in Frankfurt went on sale today at noon in Germany. By 12:15, the tickets were sold out.

Fans on social media expressed frustration with the process for getting tickets, with some reporting that when they logged into Ticketmaster, they received a message showing that more than 1 million people were ahead of them in the queue.

Ticketmaster’s official resale will begin on July 12, and you can bet the tickets will be extraordinarily expensive. Just as they were for last year’s Seahawks-Buccaneers game, which was played in a packed stadium full of enthusiastic German fans.

The NFL’s success with the German fan base has led to some talk that the league might have an even brighter future in Germany than in England, where it has been playing regular season games since 2007. But that success means you’re not getting into the stadium without paying an arm and a leg.