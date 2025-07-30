Tiki Barber joins Giants radio team, won’t call games on CBS

Tiki Barber is leaving the CBS broadcast booth and returning to the only team he played for in the NFL.

The Giants announced that Barber will join their broadcast crew as a pre- and post-game host on the radio. The Giants’ flagship radio station is WFAN and Barber co-hosts a daily sports talk show on the station.

“I am really excited to be joining the Giants gameday radio broadcast team on WFAN. This organization has meant so much to me, professionally and personally,” Barber said in a statement. “The Giants have a long history of legendary broadcasters and Wellington Mara always told them to call it like they see it because our fans know better. I look forward to providing analysis and insight that Giants fans appreciate.”

Barber called games for CBS with Andrew Catalon and Jason McCourty, but the network announced that Charles Davis will now be the third man in that booth.