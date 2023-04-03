 Skip navigation
Tim Patrick “cleared to do everything” after 2022 torn ACL

  
Published April 3, 2023 04:52 AM
March 27, 2023 08:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how much they believe Sean Payton will hold onto Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton and discuss how Russell Wilson factors into the decision.

There’s been some chatter about the Broncos making a trade involving a wideout this offseason, but neither Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton has been shipped off to another team at this point.

If they stick around, it looks like they’ll be working with Tim Patrick once the team gets back on the field this year. Patrick tore his ACL at a training camp practice in early August and missed the entire season, but told Steve Smith on the Cut To It podcast that he’s been given the green light to get back to football.

“At this point, I’m cleared to do everything ,” Patrick said, via the team’s website. “At this point, I’m just doing repetition to get myself ready to play in a game.”

After two seasons as a backup, Patrick posted 104 catches for 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns in 31 starts over the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He signed a three-year contract extension in November 2021 and the Broncos will be hoping his return to health is matched by a return to productivity as a receiver.