Titans agree to terms with TE Kylen Granson

The Titans have agreed to terms with tight end Kylen Granson on a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Granson, who turns 28 this month, played only 244 offensive snaps in 17 games for the Eagles in 2025. He played 290 special teams snaps.

Granson had career-lows in targets (nine), catches (seven) and receiving yards (40) after signing a one-year deal with the Eagles in the 2025 offseason.

The Colts made him a fourth-round pick in 2021, and he totaled 86 receptions for 958 yards and a touchdown in 62 regular-season games in Indianapolis.