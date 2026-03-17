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Titans bring back RB Julius Chestnut

  
Published March 17, 2026 03:02 PM

The Titans have held onto another one of their own free agents.

Running back Julius Chestnut has agreed to re-sign with the team. It is a one-year deal and no other terms have been announced.

Chestnut initially signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and has remained with the team for the last four seasons. He played in nine games over his first two seasons and has played in every game for Tennessee the last two years.

Chestnut has seen most of his playing time on special teams while with the Titans and has only played 160 offensive snaps. He has 42 carries for 154 yards in that action and has also been credited with 19 tackles while averaging 24.3 yards on kickoff returns.