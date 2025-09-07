 Skip navigation
Titans-Broncos resumes after brief delay

  
Published September 7, 2025 05:57 PM

There wasn’t much to the weather delay for the Titans and Broncos.

The game has resumed with the start of the third quarter in Denver after fans were briefly told to seek shelter in the concourse due to lightning in the area.

The Broncos took a 10-9 lead into halftime.

But that lead could be short lived, as Bo Nix’s second interception of the game happened early on in Denver’s first drive of the half, setting Tennessee up in scoring position.