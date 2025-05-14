Titans claim LB Anfernee Orji off waivers

The Titans have a new linebacker on their 90-man roster.

They announced that they executed a waiver claim on linebacker Anfernee Orji on Wednesday. Orji was waived by the Saints on Tuesday.

It’s a return to Nashville for Orji, who played at Vanderbilt in college. He signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and played in 16 games for the team last season.

Orji started two of those games, played 82 percent of the team’s special teams snaps, and finished the year with 30 tackles.

The Titans waived running back Jabari Small to open a roster spot for Orji. He spent last season on the Titans’ practice squad.