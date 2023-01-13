 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans complete interviews with Glenn Cook, Ran Carthon

  
Published January 13, 2023 01:25 PM
nbc_bfa_woodyjohnson_230113
January 13, 2023 04:06 PM
Michael Holley and Jim Trotter break down Woody Johnson's comments on the Jets' need at quarterback and the importance of an owner's competence to a team's success in the NFL.

The Titans completed interviews with Browns assistant General Manager/vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook and 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon on Friday, the team announced.

The Titans are seeking a replacement for Jon Robinson, whom they fired Dec. 6.

Cook just finished his first season in his current role with the Browns after spending the previous two seasons as vice president of player personnel. Cook spent 2016-19 as the club’s assistant director of pro scouting.

Cook, who played college football at the University of Miami, arrived in Cleveland after four years in Green Bay (2012-15) as a pro scout. He also spent a season with the Colts as a scouting assistant.

Carthon is in his second season as director of player personnel with the 49ers after serving five seasons as the team’s director of pro personnel. He joined the 49ers after five seasons (2012-16) as the director of pro personnel with the Rams.

Carthon also spent four seasons (2008-11) as a pro scout with the Falcons.

On Thursday, the Titans interviewed in-house candidates Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort for the job.