 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftsuperlatives_250418.jpg
2025 NFL Draft superlatives
nbc_pft_travishunterpay_250418.jpg
How to pay Hunter if he becomes top-10 WR and CB
nbc_pft_steelersrunrodgers_250418.jpg
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftsuperlatives_250418.jpg
2025 NFL Draft superlatives
nbc_pft_travishunterpay_250418.jpg
How to pay Hunter if he becomes top-10 WR and CB
nbc_pft_steelersrunrodgers_250418.jpg
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans cut Justin Hardee, Khalid Duke with non-football injuries

  
Published April 18, 2025 04:11 PM

The Titans let go of two players with non-football injuries today.

Both defensive back and special teamer Justin Hardee and edge rusher Khalid Duke were placed on waivers, both with the non-football injury designation.

The 31-year-old Hardee has been in the NFL since signing with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2017. He has spent time with the Saints, Jets, Browns and Panthers as well. Last year he played in nine games for the Titans, playing exclusively on special teams.

The 24-year-old Duke signed with the Titans as an undrafted rookie out of Kansas State last year. He played in two regular-season games.

The Titans head into draft week with 65 players on their roster.