Titans cut Justin Hardee, Khalid Duke with non-football injuries

The Titans let go of two players with non-football injuries today.

Both defensive back and special teamer Justin Hardee and edge rusher Khalid Duke were placed on waivers, both with the non-football injury designation.

The 31-year-old Hardee has been in the NFL since signing with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2017. He has spent time with the Saints, Jets, Browns and Panthers as well. Last year he played in nine games for the Titans, playing exclusively on special teams.

The 24-year-old Duke signed with the Titans as an undrafted rookie out of Kansas State last year. He played in two regular-season games.

The Titans head into draft week with 65 players on their roster.