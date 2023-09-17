Titans defeat Chargers 27-24 in overtime

Last year, the Chargers and Titans went back and forth before quarterback Justin Herbert led Los Angeles to a big game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

The 2023 version was in Nashville instead of Southern California and needed overtime to come up with a final result. But Nick Folk sent a game-winning field goal through the uprights for a Titans 27-24 victory.

The Titans took a 24-21 lead late in the fourth quarter with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to Nick Westrbook-Ikhine. The score came after Tannehill launched a deep pass to receiver Chris Moore deep down the middle for a 49-yard gain, putting the Titans at the Chargers’ 33.

A roughing the passer penalty helped put the Titans on Los Angeles’ 6-yard line. And a couple of plays later, Westbrook-Ikhine came open in the end zone for the go-ahead score.

But the Chargers didn’t take long to get into field-goal territory for a potential tie, with Herbert connecting with Keenan Allen on a 14-yard throw down to Tennessee’s 25-yard line with 1:15 on the clock.

While Los Angeles had opportunities to put the ball in the end zone, the club couldn’t get it done and had to settle for a 33-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker to force the extra period.

The Chargers got the ball first in overtime but had three incomplete passes in a row to go three-and-out. Tennessee’s ensuing drive started at the team’s own 39-yard line and quickly got to L.A. territory with a 14-yard run by rookie back Tyjae Spears.

Derrick Henry moved the chains on third-and-1 and DeAndre Hopkins made a big catch on the next play to move the Titans up to the 23-yard line.

With rain just starting to fall, the Titans elected to kick a field goal on third-and-10 and Nick Folk sent the 41-yard game winner clear through the uprights.

After an ugly day against the Saints to open the season, Tannehill was much better in Week 2. He finished 20-of-24 passing for 246 yards with a touchdown. He also had a 12-yard run for a touchdown early in the third quarter. Treylon Burks caught three passes for 76 yards, including a 70-yard bomb in the second quarter that helped the Titans score their first touchdown.

Tennessee finished with 341 total yards, 22 first downs, and the team was 6-of-13 on third down.

On the other side, Justin Herbert finished 27-of-41 for 305 yards with two touchdowns. But missing his last three passes in overtime was a key factor in the final result.

Keenan Allen had eight catches for 111 yards with two touchdowns. Mike Williams had eight catches for 83 yards.

The Chargers’ run game struggled without Austin Ekeler, who missed the game with an ankle injury. Joshua Kelley had 39 yards on 13 carries.

Los Angeles was just 2-of-14 on third down, though the club was 3-of-3 on fourth down. L.A. was also just 2-of-5 in the red zone.

Now at 1-1, the Titans will head to Cleveland to play the Browns next weekend.

The 0-2 Chargers will travel to Minnesota for a matchup with the 0-2 Vikings.