Titans G.M. Mike Borgonzi: Moving JC Latham to RT good for him, entire offensive line

The Titans may be using the first overall pick in the draft on quarterback Cam Ward next month and one of the best ways to set him or any quarterback up for success is by making sure that they are well protected.

New Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi has worked to create that kind of protection in free agency. The Titans signed tackle Dan Moore and guard Kevin Zeitler as part of an effort to upgrade on what the team had on the field last season.

Moore played left tackle for the Steelers and is set to remain on that side while 2024 first-round pick JC Latham moves to the right side. That’s where Latham played last year and Borgonzi told Jim Wyatt of the team’s website that he believes the move will benefit all parties.

“I think a lot of people saw him as a right tackle,” Borgonzi said. “Certainly, he played left tackle last year, but I think it will be good for him to move back to the right, and it’ll make the entire line better, I think.”

The Titans also have 2023 first-round pick Peter Skoronski at left guard and the hope is that the two players form the foundation of a strong line for years to come in Tennessee.