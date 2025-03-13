Titans have a one-year agreement with DL Dre’Mont Jones

The Titans are signing free agent defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones to a one-year, $10 million deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Seahawks released Jones earlier this month after he played two seasons in Seattle. He signed a three-year, $51.53 million with the Seahawks in 2023 and had no guaranteed money left on the contract.

Jones, 28, played all 34 games, with 23 starts, totaling 77 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 25 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for loss in his time in Seattle. He played through a shoulder injury in 2024.

He spent his first four seasons with the Broncos after they drafted him in the second round in 2019.

Jones joins Arden Key, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Jaylen Harrell at the position.