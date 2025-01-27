 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Titans hire CB coach Tony Oden, promote Luke Stocker to TE coach

  
Published January 27, 2025 11:56 AM

The Titans announced a few coaching moves on Monday.

They confirmed last week’s reports that John Fassel will be their new special teams coordinator and that Rayna Stewart will also make the move from Dallas to work as a special teams assistant. The Titans also announced that 2024 special teams coordinator Colt Anderson and special teams assistant Anthony Levine will not return.

The Titans have also hired cornerbacks coach/pass game coordinator Tony Oden and promoted Luke Stocker to tight ends coach.

Oden was the cornerbacks coach for the Jets the last four seasons. He has also worked for the 49ers, Dolphins, Lions, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Saints, and Texans.

Stocker joined the Titans staff in 2023 after ending his 11-year playing career. He’ll replace Justin Outten and Oden will take over for Chris Harris.