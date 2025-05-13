 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week1rookies_250513.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_camward_250513.jpg
Ward’s mechanics won’t need any dramatic changes
nbc_pft_macjones_250513.jpg
49ers have confidence Jones can be NFL starter

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week1rookies_250513.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_camward_250513.jpg
Ward’s mechanics won’t need any dramatic changes
nbc_pft_macjones_250513.jpg
49ers have confidence Jones can be NFL starter

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans make several roster moves, including signing DL Carlos Watkins

  
Published May 13, 2025 05:43 PM

The Titans made several roster moves Tuesday.

The team announced it has signed veteran cornerback Amani Oruwariye and veteran defensive lineman Carlos Watkins. Oruwariye’s agreement previously was reported.

The Titans also claimed linebacker Amari Burney off waivers.

They cut defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr.

Watkins, 31, spent last season with the Commanders and the Cowboys. Dallas claimed him off waivers on Sept. 18 after he had played one game with Washington, and Watkins was on the field in 15 games for the Cowboys.

He has played 87 career games, with 37 starts, and has totaled 151 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss and eight quarterback hits.

Watkins, a fourth-round pick of the Texans in 2017, has spent time with the Texans (2017-20), Cowboys (2021-22, ’24), Cardinals (2023), Rams (2024) and Commanders (2024).

Burney recently was waived by the Raiders, and the Titans are first in the NFL’s claiming order.

The Raiders made Burney a sixth-round pick in 2023, and he played 24 games the past two seasons, including all 17 games in 2024.

Burney has registered 32 tackles, including three for a loss, and a quarterback hit.