Titans make several roster moves, including signing DL Carlos Watkins

The Titans made several roster moves Tuesday.

The team announced it has signed veteran cornerback Amani Oruwariye and veteran defensive lineman Carlos Watkins. Oruwariye’s agreement previously was reported.

The Titans also claimed linebacker Amari Burney off waivers.

They cut defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr.

Watkins, 31, spent last season with the Commanders and the Cowboys. Dallas claimed him off waivers on Sept. 18 after he had played one game with Washington, and Watkins was on the field in 15 games for the Cowboys.

He has played 87 career games, with 37 starts, and has totaled 151 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss and eight quarterback hits.

Watkins, a fourth-round pick of the Texans in 2017, has spent time with the Texans (2017-20), Cowboys (2021-22, ’24), Cardinals (2023), Rams (2024) and Commanders (2024).

Burney recently was waived by the Raiders, and the Titans are first in the NFL’s claiming order.

The Raiders made Burney a sixth-round pick in 2023, and he played 24 games the past two seasons, including all 17 games in 2024.

Burney has registered 32 tackles, including three for a loss, and a quarterback hit.