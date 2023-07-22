 Skip navigation
Titans place Dillon Radunz, Caleb Farley on active/PUP

  
Published July 22, 2023 06:35 PM

The Titans announced several moves Saturday.

They placed offensive lineman Dillon Radunz and defensive back Caleb Farley on their active/physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp. Both count as part of the team’s 90-player roster.

The Titans moved defensive back Josh Thompson to the non-football injury list.

Radunz ended last season on injured reserve after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 18. He played 11 games with four starts in his second season, seeing action on 280 offensive snaps.

Farley’s 2022 season ended on injured reserve with a back injury. He herniated a disc Nov. 13 while covering a punt and required a microdiscectomy.

Farley has undergone three back surgeries since he began playing college football and also has had two ACL surgeries.

He has played 12 games with two starts since the Titans made him a first-round pick in 2021.