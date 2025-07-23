Titans place Will Levis on injured reserve

Will Levis’ 2025 season has formally come to an end with a string of Titans roster moves on Wednesday.

Tennessee has placed Levis on injured reserve, with the quarterback undergoing surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the year.

Head coach Brian Callahan said in his Wednesday press conference that Levis will remain in California for at least a little while after having his surgery there to begin his rehab. After that, Levis and the team will determine when he may be back in the building.

As for Levis’ role going forward — he’s still under contract through 2026 — Callahan didn’t want to make any pronouncements.

“We’ll address that when it comes,” Callahan said. “He’s going out there to get the surgery, he’ll be out there for a little bit, rehabbing post-op. And then we’ll kind of take it from there. There’s no real concrete plan at this point.”

The Titans have Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle behind presumed starter, No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

Additionally, Tennessee placed Lorenzo Carter on the reserve/retired list, signed running back Jermar Jefferson, and signed defensive lineman Timmy Horne.