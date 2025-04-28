 Skip navigation
Titans “probably not” exercising Traylon Burks option for 2026

  
Published April 28, 2025 03:50 PM

The deadline for teams to exercise their fifth-year options on the contracts of 2022 first-round picks is in a couple of days and the Titans don’t have a difficult one to make.

Wide receiver Traylon Burks was the team’s first-round pick that year and the team has undergone serious changes since that point. They have a different head coach, they’ve changed General Managers twice and Chad Brinker has become the team’s president of football operations.

That kind of tumult speaks to how rough the last few years have been for the Titans and Burks has struggled along with the team. He’s played 27 of a possible 51 games since being drafted and he has 53 catches for 699 yards and a touchdown, which is why Brinker said at a Monday press conference that the team is set to pass on Burks’s $15.493 million option.

“We’re still discussing all that, but, yeah, probably not,” Brinker said.

Burks tore his ACL during the 2024 season and Brinker said “Treylon’s rehabbing, he’s working, he’s trying to get back” when asked about his status on Monday.