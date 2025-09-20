Titans put DT T’Vondre Sweat on IR

Titans defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat will miss at least the next four games of the season.

Sweat was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. He injured his ankle in the first week of the season and did not play in last Sunday’s loss to the Rams.

Sweat was a second-round pick last year. He had 51 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery while playing in every game as a rookie.

The Titans signed offensive tackle John Ojukwu to the 53-man roster to fill the open spot. They also announced that defensive end Carlos Watkins and linebacker Kyzir White are being elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Colts.