Titans re-sign DB Justin Hardee

The Titans have brought back one of their key special teams players.

Tennessee announced on Tuesday that the club has re-signed defensive back Justin Hardee.

Hardee, 31, joined the Titans last October as a practice squad player but was signed to the 53-man roster soon after. He appeared in nine games for the franchise last season and was on the field for 81 percent of special teams snaps in those contests.

Hardee has not played a defensive snap since 2021. He hasn’t been on the field for more than one defensive snap since 2019.

He was a special teams Pro Bowler for the Jets in 2022.