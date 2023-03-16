 Skip navigation
Titans re-sign Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

  
Published March 16, 2023 11:33 AM
The Titans opted not to tender wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine a contract as a restricted free agent this week, but he’s already back with the team.

The Titans announced on Thursday that they have signed Westbrook-Ikhine to a one-year deal. No financial terms were disclosed, but it’s presumably for less than the $2.627 million salary that would have come with the lowest restricted free agent tender.

Westbrook-Ikhine was a starter for most of the 2022 season, but his production dropped from the 2021 campaign. He went from 38 catches and 476 yards to 25 catches for 397 yards as the Titans went from division champs to missing the playoffs altogether.

The Titans came into the offseason with a need to upgrade their wide receiver group. They have not added any pieces from outside the organization at this point.