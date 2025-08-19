Titans release LB Khaleke Hudson

Linebacker Khaleke Hudson’s short stay with the Titans is over.

The team announced Hudson’s release on Tuesday. The veteran signed with the team last Tuesday and played 11 special teams snaps in last week’s game against the Falcons.

Hudson played 16 games for the Browns and one game for the Saints during the 2024 season. He played 58 games and made 12 starts for Washington over his first four seasons in the league.

Hudson has 117 tackles, six tackles for loss, a sack, and two passes defensed for his career.

The move leaves the Titans with an open spot on their 90-man roster. They will have to pare that down to 53 players by next Tuesday’s deadline.