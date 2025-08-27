 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts
nbc_pft_qb_trustworthy_250827.jpg
Huntley headlines most trustworthy QBs released

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts
nbc_pft_qb_trustworthy_250827.jpg
Huntley headlines most trustworthy QBs released

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Titans release OL Corey Levin, waive four others

  
Published August 27, 2025 02:08 PM

The Titans claimed four players off of waivers on Wednesday and they also confirmed the previously reported signing of defensive tackle Shy Tuttle.

The team announced that they have parted ways with five players to make room for the newcomers. Offensive lineman Corey Levin was released while defensive tackle Timmy Horne, linebacker Curtis Jacobs, cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally, and offensive lineman John Ojuwku were waived.

Levin joined the Titans in 2018 and he played in 71 games for the team. Horne missed last season with a torn Achilles and signed with the Titans in July and Jacobs played nine games for the Patriots last season.

Jeudy-Lally played four games for Tennessee in 2024 and Ojuwku started seven of his 14 appearances for the team over the last two seasons.