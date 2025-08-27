Titans release OL Corey Levin, waive four others

The Titans claimed four players off of waivers on Wednesday and they also confirmed the previously reported signing of defensive tackle Shy Tuttle.

The team announced that they have parted ways with five players to make room for the newcomers. Offensive lineman Corey Levin was released while defensive tackle Timmy Horne, linebacker Curtis Jacobs, cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally, and offensive lineman John Ojuwku were waived.

Levin joined the Titans in 2018 and he played in 71 games for the team. Horne missed last season with a torn Achilles and signed with the Titans in July and Jacobs played nine games for the Patriots last season.

Jeudy-Lally played four games for Tennessee in 2024 and Ojuwku started seven of his 14 appearances for the team over the last two seasons.