Titans score first on Will Levis run

The Titans, who are mocking the city of Houston today by wearing the throwback Oilers uniforms, have scored first on the current Houston team.

Titans quarterback Will Levis scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, but Nick Folk missed the extra point.

The Titans lead 6-0.

They faced a fourth-and-one from their own 26, but Mike Vrabel chose to go for it, and Derrick Henry barely picked up the needed yard.

The Titans had gains of 37 and 33 yards with Levis throws to Treylon Burks and Ncik Westbrook-Ikhine respectively.

The Texans lost safety Jimmie Ward, who took a hit in the head and neck area on a tackle of Chigoziem Okonkwo. He is being evaluated for a concussion and questionable to return. Adrian Amos has replaced Ward.