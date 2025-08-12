Titans sign LBs Khaleke Hudson and Blake Lynch

The Titans shuffled their linebacker corps on Tuesday morning.

They announced the signings of Khaleke Hudson and Blake Lynch. They waived linebackers David Gbenda and Anfernee Orji to make room on the 90-man roster. Orji’s departure comes with an injury designation.

Hudson played one game with the Saints and 16 games with the Browns last season. He had nine tackles while playing on special teams and he was also a core special teamer during four seasons in Washington to start his NFL career.

Lynch saw time with the Chargers and Chiefs last season. He also played for the Chargers in 2023 and spent his first two NFL seasons with the Vikings. Lynch has 57 tackles, two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for his career.