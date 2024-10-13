Titans take 17-10 lead over Colts on Tony Pollard 23-yard touchdown

The Titans looked like they’d have to settle for a field goal on third-and-19 from the Colts 23-yard line.

But even though Tennessee went conservative on a play call with a draw, running back Tony Pollard ended up weaving his way through the defense to score a 23-yard touchdown to give the Titans a 17-10 lead.

Tennessee had made its way down to the 14-yard line before a false start and a holding penalty backed the team up to first-and-25. But with a couple of short passes, the team had 19 yards to go on third down and converted it with some shifty running by Pollard.

It was the running back’s third touchdown of the season.

Quarterback Will Levis also converted a fourth-and-1 play with a pass to Treylon Burks that gained 10 yards.

In all, the scoring drive lasted 14 plays, went 70 yards, and took 8:41 off the clock.