Titans to hold five training camp practices for general public

The Titans announced their public training camp schedule on Thursday and it includes five open practices for all fans.

Tennessee will hold open sessions on July 29, Aug. 1, Aug. 4, Aug. 10, and Aug. 22 at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. All sessions will begin at 9:15 a.m.

Fans will need to claim free tickets via a lottery system that can be accessed on the Titans’ website through 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 15. Winners will receive instructions to claim their tickets on July 19.

While Tennessee noted the team will hold five more practices open to fans, those sessions will only be for select groups.

The Titans will report for camp on July 25.