Titans to sign Daniel Brunskill to a two-year contract

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans to sign Daniel Brunskill to a two-year contract

  
Published March 14, 2023 05:32 PM
nbc_hhmb_jimmyg_230314
March 14, 2023 12:48 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down the fantasy implications of Jimmy Garoppolo signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, discussing his impact on Davante Adams and much more.

The 49ers’ loss is the Titans’ gain.

New Titans General Manager Ran Carthon has poached another player from his former team. Versatile offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Tennessee, his agents at Summit Athletes announced.

The Titans offensive line is undergoing a makeover. They released left tackle Taylor Lewan and center Ben Jones, and right guard Nate Davis left for the Bears. Tennessee agreed to terms with Andre Dillard, who could start at left tackle.

Brunskill, 29, played 519 offensive snaps last season despite starting only two games. That was 58 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

He played right guard, center and right tackle in four seasons with the 49ers.

Brunskill started every game in 2020 and 2021.

In his career, he has appeared in 61 games with 42 starts.

The Titans also have nabbed linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair from the 49ers.