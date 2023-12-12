Titans use two-pointer strategy to defy the odds

The Titans were 13-point underdogs to the Dolphins. Late in the fourth quarter, Miami was poised to beat the spread against Tennessee.

First went the cover. Then went the win.

Via TruMedia sports, the Titans became the first team this century to win in regulation after trailing by 14 or more points in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter.

It’s the first win by any team down 14 or more with less than three minutes to play since 2017, when the Saints beat Washington in overtime, 34-31. New Orleans had trailed 31-16 with three minutes left. Since then, teams trailing by 14 or more points with three minutes to play were 0-582.

The Titans avoided overtime on Monday night by using an increasingly common analytics wrinkle aimed at avoiding an extra session. After scoring a touchdown when previously down by 14, the trailing team goes for two. Fail to convert, and eight points are needed to force overtime. Make it, and seven point will win it.

That’s what Titans coach Mike Vrabel did. Tennessee went for two, got it, cut the margin to 27-21, forced a three-and-out, and then quickly went to work.

Almost too quickly. Miami had a chance to drive for a potential game-winning field goal, until Tennessee stopped Tua Tagovailoa and company on downs.

And so the Titans pulled off the sixth prime-time upset since the Bears beat the Vikings in Minnesota two weeks ago tonight. In so doing, Tennessee threw a giant wrench in Miami’s hopes to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC.