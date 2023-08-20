Titans release A.J. Moore

Safety A.J. Moore’s 2022 season with the Titans came to an end after he played five special teams snaps in their Week One loss to the Giants and he won’t be getting more work for the team this season.

The Titans announced Moore’s release on Sunday afternoon. They did not immediately fill the roster spot that opened up in the move.

Moore spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Texans and signed with the Titans as a free agent in 2022. He went on injured reserve after getting hurt against the Giants and re-signed with Tennessee this offseason, but he has been battling injury again and did not play in either of the team’s first two preseason games.

Moore had 69 tackles, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during his time in Houston.