The Titans waived linebacker Monty Rice on Tuesday, the team announced.

Tennessee made Rice a third-round pick in 2021.

He has played in all 12 games this season, seeing action on 86 defensive snaps and 184 on special teams. Rice has 26 tackles.

In his first two NFL seasons, Rice appeared in 23 games with 10 starts at inside linebacker. He was credited with 17 tackles, including one tackle for a loss on defense.

The Titans play the Dolphins on Monday night.