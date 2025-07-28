Titans waive Treylon Burks

Wide receiver Treylon Burks won’t be playing for the Titans this season.

The Titans announced that they have waived Burks on Monday. Burks was waived with an injury designation as the result of a fractured collarbone he suffered in practice this weekend. He will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers and will likely be released with an injury settlement at some point.

Burks joined the Titans with the 18th pick of the 2022 draft. The Titans acquired that selection by trading wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles and the decision to trade Brown rather than sign him to a long-term deal has not worked out for Tennessee.

Burks was limited to 22 games in his first two seasons and he tore his ACL in the fifth game of the 2024 campaign. He had 53 catches for 699 yards and a touchdown when he was healthy enough to play, so neither his availability nor his production has come close to matching what Brown has done in Philadelphia.

The Titans signed wide receiver Ramel Keyton to take Burks’s roster spot.